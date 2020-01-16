Home

GIBBARD Sheila Peacefully at
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on 10th January 2020,
aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ken,
a loving mother to
Judy, Ruth, Roger and David,
and an adored granny
and great granny.
Funeral service to take place
at Banbury Crematorium
Wednesday 29th January
at 12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The British Heart Foundation c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020
