HILLMAN Sheila Of Hornton.
Passed away peacefully on
13th April 2020 after a short illness,
at The Katharine House Hospice,
aged 77 years.
A wonderful loving wife of Richard,
adored Mother to Rosemary and a
much-loved Grandmother
to Liam and Drew.
She will be greatly missed by all.
A private cremation has
been arranged to take place with
a celebration of Sheila's life to be
held in the future.
The family would like to thank all the staff at The Katharine House Hospice
and The EAU department at the
Horton General Hospital for all
the care they gave to Sheila.
All other enquires c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020