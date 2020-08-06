Home

Sheila Jones Notice
Jones Sheila Of Bloxham, passed away peacefully on 30th July 2020 at Gracewell of Adderbury, aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late Michael and much-loved mother to Richard, Susan and Sarah. An adored grandmother of Victoria, Harry, Fergus, Rosie,
Emily, Hannah and William and
great grandmother to Esme and Otto.
A private funeral service has
been arranged to take place
on Monday 17th August.
A celebration of Sheila's life will be arranged when it is safe to do so.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for Dementia UK and / or
The Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 6, 2020
