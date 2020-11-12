Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Bellinger

Notice Condolences

Shirley Bellinger Notice
Bellinger Shirley Hamilton On 25th October 2020, peacefully at home,
aged 87 years.
(Former Landlady of the Bakers Arms)
Dearly loved Wife of Geoffrey,
loving Mum to Elizabeth and Jane
and Sons in law Tony and Jon.
Much Loved Nan to Rebecca, Nicholas and Irene, Millie and Ethan and
Great Nan to Ellis, Andrea and Erica.

Private Funeral Service.
Flowers or donations for
Katharine House Hospice, may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
Oxon OX16 5DH.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -