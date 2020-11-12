|
|
|
Bellinger Shirley Hamilton On 25th October 2020, peacefully at home,
aged 87 years.
(Former Landlady of the Bakers Arms)
Dearly loved Wife of Geoffrey,
loving Mum to Elizabeth and Jane
and Sons in law Tony and Jon.
Much Loved Nan to Rebecca, Nicholas and Irene, Millie and Ethan and
Great Nan to Ellis, Andrea and Erica.
Private Funeral Service.
Flowers or donations for
Katharine House Hospice, may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
Oxon OX16 5DH.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020