ROBBINS Simon Paul Sadly passed away on 10th May 2020, at home, aged 63.
Beloved husband of Julie. Loving Father of Kate, Guy, Kim and Lee, Brother of Mimi and Stepfather of Beckie. Much loved Grandfather of Caleb, Sadie, Kale, Amber and Jake.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current situation
a private service will be held
at Banbury Crematorium.
He requested no flowers, with any donations to RNLI. These may be sent directly to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020