Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Robbins

Notice Condolences

Simon Robbins Notice
ROBBINS Simon Paul Sadly passed away on 10th May 2020, at home, aged 63.
Beloved husband of Julie. Loving Father of Kate, Guy, Kim and Lee, Brother of Mimi and Stepfather of Beckie. Much loved Grandfather of Caleb, Sadie, Kale, Amber and Jake.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current situation
a private service will be held
at Banbury Crematorium.
He requested no flowers, with any donations to RNLI. These may be sent directly to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -