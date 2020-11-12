|
HOWELL Stanley Frederick
'Stan' Passed away peacefully with his
three children by his side on
Saturday 17th October 2020
after a short illness.
The beloved Husband of the
late Margaret, a much loved Dad
to Bob, Kath and Alison.
A loving Grandad to Adam, Elliot, Emily, Kieran, Cassandra and Colleen.
Great Grandad to Isabella, Niamh, Connor, Roan, Eden, Aoife and Nyla.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral is going to take place
on 16th November, it will be a
private family service due
to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK via
www.coopfunerals.co.uk/store-locator/banbury/
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020