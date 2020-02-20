|
|
|
WILE Stanley James (Stan) Passed away peacefully at home on 13th February 2020, aged 93 years.
He will be much missed by long term partner May, sister Dorothy,
brother in law Fred and all
family members.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday, 2nd March, 12.00 noon
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020