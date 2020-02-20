|
|
|
Williams Steven John Sadly passed away on Thursday 13th February 2020 at Katharine House Hospice.
Loving husband to Tessa,
much loved father of James.
Loved by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Middleton, Cheney on 28th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to the
Motor Neurone Disease Association
or Katharine House Hospice.
c/o Humphries Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG.
www.humphriesfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020