CHERRY Susan "Sue"
(nee Wincott) Of Cropredy.
Peacefully at Katharine House Hospice, aged 77 years.
The beloved wife of David and mother to Darrell and Tania. A much loved
grandmother of Chantelle,
great grandmother to Brooke, Owen, Felicity and Juliet who will be
sadly missed by so many.
A private funeral to take place with
donations in lieu of flowers gratefully received for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020