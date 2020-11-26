|
CHERRY Susan
'Sue' David, Darrell, Tania and Chantelle
wish to thank the following parties following Sue's recent death:
Dr Tucker and all staff at
Cropredy Surgery for their care and consideration at all times. To the staff at the John Radcliffe Hospital for their care and exceptional kindness.
The Katherine House Hospice
for ensuring Sue's last four days were made so comfortable. How lucky we are to have this wonderful facility so close to home. Thank you for the kind thoughts and numerous cards received from many friends and acquaintances.
Finally to Edd Frost & Daughters for their very professional services and attention to detail, making such a sad time so much more comfortable.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020