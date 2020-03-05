|
|
|
COOK Susan Passed away peacefully in Katharine House Hospice on 20th February, aged 72 years.
She will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered by her family
and all who knew her.
Susan's funeral service will be held at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 10th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Katharine House Hospice, who the family wish to thank for the wonderful care and support received by both themselves and Susan.
These may be made on the day or sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020