J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00
Banbury Crematorium
Sylvia Ginger Notice
GINGER Sylvia Peacefully with her sons
John and Frank by her side on 15th January 2020,
aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Frank Horwood Ginger and a much loved mum and granny. Funeral service to take place on
Friday, 14th February, 11.00am
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the RSPCA may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
