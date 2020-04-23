|
JACKSON (Née Wills)
Sylvia Jean Passed away at the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
14th April 2020, aged 79 years.
The dearly loved wife, of the late Ken.
Loving Mum to Fiona, Sally,
Richard and Martin.
Devoted mother in law,
grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private family cremation
service to take place.
Donations are for the Doctors &
Nurses at the Witney Community
Hospital & John Radcliffe Hospital
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020