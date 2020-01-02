Home

Tanya Boss Notice
BOSS Tanya Marie Passed away after a long illness with her family at her side on 17th December 2019, aged 32 years.
A loving daughter to Alan and Hilary and a much loved sister of Tim
and a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday, 9th January, 3.00pm at Banbury Crematorium. Please wear something purple if possible.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Endometriosis UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
