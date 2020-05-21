Home

HOARE Terence William
(Terry) Sadly passed away on 6th May 2020
at Horton Hospital aged 81 years.
A husband to Lynn, father of Neil, Robin, Hilary, Matthew, Katie, Melissa and David and grandfather of Lucy, Joshua, Louie, Amy and Daniel.
Due to the current situation,
a private family funeral service will be held at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations if desired are for the
NHS and Parkinson's UK and can be donated via JustGiving.
All enquires to The Co-operative Funeralcare 122 Middleton Road, Banbury OX16 4QU. Tel 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020
