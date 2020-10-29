|
WISE Terence
Christopher James (Terry) It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Terry who passed away at The Catherine House Hospice on 19th October.
Loving husband of Irene, father to James, cherished son of Betty, brother to Sharen and uncle to Stacy and Ben.
A good friend and colleague to all.
(Always a treat for his canine friends).
We love and miss you so much xxx
A big thank you to all who cared for him.
Service to be held at Banbury
Crematorium on 6th November at 1 p.m.
Invited guest only due to
Covid restrictions.
Donations to Prostrate Cancer UK or Catherine's House Hospice c/o Ed Frost Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020