|
|
|
Quinney Teresa Mary Monica "Mollie" Peacefully on the
14th November 2020,
aged 90 years.
Devoted wife to the late Ken.
Loving mum to Stephen and Helen. Mother-in-law to Sally and Andrew.
Much loved nanny and great nanny.
Private burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK and Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG (01295)265424 or via the website humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 26, 2020