Thomas Gascoigne Notice
Gascoigne Thomas William Passed away peacefully,
but suddenly, on 3rd August in the Horton General Hospital, aged 90 years.
Devoted Husband to the late Joyce, loving Father to Kevin and Lynne, Gramps to Lucy and Sami,
he will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place.
Grateful thanks go to all at the
Horton General Hospital,
especially EAU and Juniper Wards.
All enquiries c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020
