Joines Thomas Patrick
(Tinker/Pat) Passed away at John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 88.
Loving father to Cherry,
Grampy to Aaron and a beloved friend to all. The family are holding a
Private Funeral Service to be held on Friday 28th August at
Banbury Crematorium.
Flowers or Donations to
British Heart Foundation or
Stroke Association via http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk/our-funeral-directors/banbury/
or The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, Tel: 01295272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 20, 2020
