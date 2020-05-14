Home

R Locke & Son Ltd (Banbury)
Caution Corner, Brailes
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX15 5AZ
01608 685274
Burial
Private
St. Mary's Church
Tysoe
Thomas Pearson

Thomas Pearson Notice
Pearson Thomas John On 3rd May 2020,
peacefully at hospital, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of that late Gill,
loving dad to Karen and Marie,
father-in-law to Tony, devoted granddad and great granddad,
much loved brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
A dear friend who will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.

A private burial service will take
place at St. Mary's Church, Tysoe
on Tuesday 19th May at 4.00p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations for
'WNAA' - Air Ambulance
may be sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
Caution Corner, Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
Tel 01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 14, 2020
