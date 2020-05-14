|
Pearson Thomas John On 3rd May 2020,
peacefully at hospital, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of that late Gill,
loving dad to Karen and Marie,
father-in-law to Tony, devoted granddad and great granddad,
much loved brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
A dear friend who will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
A private burial service will take
place at St. Mary's Church, Tysoe
on Tuesday 19th May at 4.00p.m.
Family flowers only. Donations for
'WNAA' - Air Ambulance
may be sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
Caution Corner, Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
Tel 01608 685274
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 14, 2020