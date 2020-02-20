|
O'MAHONEY Timothy Patrick "Tim" Passed away in the
Horton General Hospital
on 9th February, aged 68 years.
A much loved brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family,
friends and all who knew him.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John the Evangelist Roman
Catholic Church, Banbury on
Thursday, 27th February at 10.00am,
followed by a family committal
at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, there will be a retiring collection in memory of Tim
to benefit Cerebra and the NSPCC.
Any donations may be made on
the day or alternatively sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020