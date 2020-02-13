|
JARVIS Tony Of Wroxton, peacefully on 27th January 2020
at Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband to the late Pat.
Much loved father of Clive and Chris and a loving grampy to Sarah, Perrie, Elliott and Boo. Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday, 25th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Macmillan
Cancer Support and Wroxton
Sports Club may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020