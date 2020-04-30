|
|
|
KENDELL Tony Of Shenington.
Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital,
on 21st April 2020, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved
husband of the late Joy,
a wonderful Dad to Amanda,
Adrian, Jackie and Alex and
father-in-law to Ian, Ann-Maree,
Dez and Duncan. An adored
Poppa to all their children and
families and a dear friend to many.
Private cremation will take
place with a Thanksgiving Service
to be arranged in the future.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Katharine House
Hospice and or The RNLI c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 30, 2020