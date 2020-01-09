Home

Tony Williams

Tony Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Tony Formerly of Edge Hill and latterly of Banbury.
Passed away peacefully at home on 26th December 2019, aged 79 years.
The beloved Husband of Ann and also the late Joan, Dad to Stephen and Paul, Step-Dad of Bev, Nigel, Aubrey, Anna, Karen and Sellena, a loving Pops,
Great Pops and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 17th January at 3.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
