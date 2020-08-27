|
|
|
WINCOTT Tracy Phlebotomist at
Hightown Surgery.
Passed away peacefully at home on 18th August 2020, aged 57 years, following a short battle.
Loving mum to Jenni and Abbie,
doting nana to Joshua,
much loved sister to Janet, Tony,
Terry, Janine and the late Ricky.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and many, many friends.
All funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 27, 2020