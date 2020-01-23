Home

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Trevor Blakemore
BLAKEMORE Trevor Of Adderbury,
on 13th January 2020,
at the John Radcliffe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family,
aged 89 years.
The beloved Husband of May for
67 years, a much loved Dad to Glyn, Wendy and the late Julie and a loving Grandad who will be so sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 1.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please
for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020
