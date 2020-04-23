|
BROWN Trish
(née Knott) Of Adderbury.
Sadly passed away
suddenly but peacefully at her
home, on the 14th April 2020,
aged 81 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Don,
a devoted and loving Mum to
Heather and Delia and loyal
friend to many. She will be sadly
missed by all who had the
privilege of knowing her.
A private cremation will take place
with a celebration of her life to be
arranged later in the year.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for The RSPCA and/or
The Dogs Trust,
with all other enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020