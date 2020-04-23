Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trish Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trish Brown

Notice Condolences

Trish Brown Notice
BROWN Trish
(née Knott) Of Adderbury.
Sadly passed away
suddenly but peacefully at her
home, on the 14th April 2020,
aged 81 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Don,
a devoted and loving Mum to
Heather and Delia and loyal
friend to many. She will be sadly
missed by all who had the
privilege of knowing her.
A private cremation will take place
with a celebration of her life to be
arranged later in the year.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for The RSPCA and/or
The Dogs Trust,
with all other enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -