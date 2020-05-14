|
|
|
CHERRY Valerie 'Val' Passed away peacefully at the Katharine House Hospice
on 5th May 2020, aged 68 years.
A loving Mother to Ruth,
an adored sister of David
and Keith and a friend to many.
Val worked on the Children's Ward
at the Horton General Hospital
for many years.
A private cremation
has been arranged to
take place with a celebration of
Val's life to be arranged in the future.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Katharine House Hospice,
Alzheimer's Society
and/or Diabetes UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 14, 2020