|
|
|
BALL Reverend Vernon Whitaker Passed away in the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
7th March, aged 86 years.
He will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and the
many who knew him.
Funeral service to be held TOMORROW, Friday, 20th March at
St Paul's Church, Banbury at 12.30pm, followed by committal at
Banbury Crematorium.
No flowers please by request,
however donations in
memory of Vernon to MIND may be made at the service or sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 18, 2020