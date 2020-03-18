Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30
St Paul's Church
Banbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Ball

Notice Condolences

Vernon Ball Notice
BALL Reverend Vernon Whitaker Passed away in the
John Radcliffe Hospital on
7th March, aged 86 years.
He will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and the
many who knew him.
Funeral service to be held TOMORROW, Friday, 20th March at
St Paul's Church, Banbury at 12.30pm, followed by committal at
Banbury Crematorium.
No flowers please by request,
however donations in
memory of Vernon to MIND may be made at the service or sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -