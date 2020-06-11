|
GROSSI Virginia 'Ginny' Sadly passed away suddenly on Sunday 31st May 2020, aged 88 years.
Ginny was a much loved member of
her close Italian family.
A caring Mother to Sylvanna, Americo and Jana, Mother-in-law to Alan and David, Grandmother to Ian, Shona, Mollie and Callum and a wonderful Great Grandmother.
She will be terribly missed by all
who knew her,
now reunited with her beloved Husband Vincenzo.
A private burial will take place on Monday 22nd June at 2pm.
A memorial celebration of Virginia's life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only.
Donations are preferred to
the Order of St. John's Care Trust, which can be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 11, 2020