MULLARD Wallace Passed away peacefully on 12th September 2020 at the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to the late Betty, loving father of Tony, Glen and
the late Clive.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Private family funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
Parkinson's (Banbury Branch)
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020
