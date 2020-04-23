|
WELLS Walter Formerly of Hook Norton, passed away peacefully in Lincolnshire on
15th April, aged 90.
Devoted husband of Jean and much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews in Banbury. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and all who knew him.
A private funeral service will
take place at this time.
Donations in memory of Walter to the Make a Wish foundation, along with any enquiries may be directed
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020