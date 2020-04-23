Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Wells

Notice Condolences

Walter Wells Notice
WELLS Walter Formerly of Hook Norton, passed away peacefully in Lincolnshire on
15th April, aged 90.
Devoted husband of Jean and much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews in Banbury. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and all who knew him.
A private funeral service will
take place at this time.
Donations in memory of Walter to the Make a Wish foundation, along with any enquiries may be directed
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -