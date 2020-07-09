|
|
|
BEVAN Wendy Rose-marie Aged 81.
Beloved wife of Paul and dearest mum to Jon, Cath and Dave and loving nan to
her nine grandchildren.
Passed into the presence of her
Lord and Saviour in Torquay
on 16th June 2020.
Formerly known in
Banbury 1972 - 1999.
Remembered with affection
by all friends in Banbury and the warm fellowship shared with those at Banbury Evangelical Free
Church. Private funeral service to be held on Tuesday, 14th July in Banbury. Donations for London Seminary in lieu of flowers to be sent to Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
"To be with Christ which is far better. Phil 1 v 23"
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 9, 2020