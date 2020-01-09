|
|
|
BARNARD William George
(Bill) On December 31st 2019, peacefully in
Banbury Heights Nursing Home,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Cora,
loving dad to Carole and a much loved gramps to Carina and Daniel and
great grandad to Barney.
Requiem Mass at St John's Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday,
21st January at 10.00am.
Interment to follow at
Southam Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020