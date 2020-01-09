Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00
St John's Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barnard

Notice Condolences

William Barnard Notice
BARNARD William George
(Bill) On December 31st 2019, peacefully in
Banbury Heights Nursing Home,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband of Cora,
loving dad to Carole and a much loved gramps to Carina and Daniel and
great grandad to Barney.
Requiem Mass at St John's Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday,
21st January at 10.00am.
Interment to follow at
Southam Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -