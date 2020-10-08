Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for William Butt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Butt

Notice Condolences

William Butt Notice
BUTT William John (Bill) On 3rd October 2020,
peacefully in Sobell House,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Anita,
loving Dad to Ann, Mark and Amanda, much loved Grandad to Lucy, Matthew, Charlie, William and Leo and
Grandad Bill to Nicholas and Harper.
A private service will take place.
Donations if desired to
Lark Rise Care Centre may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -