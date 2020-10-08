|
|
|
BUTT William John (Bill) On 3rd October 2020,
peacefully in Sobell House,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Anita,
loving Dad to Ann, Mark and Amanda, much loved Grandad to Lucy, Matthew, Charlie, William and Leo and
Grandad Bill to Nicholas and Harper.
A private service will take place.
Donations if desired to
Lark Rise Care Centre may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020