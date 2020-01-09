Home

JOHNSON William
'Bill' Of Adderbury and formerly Bloxham.
Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
27th December 2019, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of the late
Valerie and a much loved Dad
to Ian and Hayley.
Funeral service to take place at Adderbury Parish Church on
Friday 17th January at 12.00 noon.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
