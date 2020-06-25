|
Simms William George (Known as Bill)
Passed away peacefully
at home on Friday 12th June,
aged 91 years.
Loving husband of the late Daphne
and dear uncle to Martin and family.
Family flowers only but donations
in Bill's memory to be made
payable to Age UK and can donated
on the following link
www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/
funeral-notices/12-06-2020
-william-george-simms/
or sent c/o
T.L Cobbold
11-13 New Street, St Neots,
Cambridgeshire, PE19 1AE.
Telephone 01480 476136.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 25, 2020