Alan leaves behind his children; Charlene Raymond (Nick), Kara King (Winston), Richard Shaw (Chrissy), Donald Shaw (Deane), Sherri Hutton (Adam) and Michele Harder (Chris); 19 grandchildren and sister, Sue Paver. Al was predeceased by his wife, Kim Doucette; parents; Philip and Elsie Doucette; brothers; Steve, Ronald; brother-in-law, Jim Paver. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB with Rev. David Pype officiating. Donations in Alan's name may be made to the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 27, 2019