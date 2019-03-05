It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Beloved Mother, Alida, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2019. She was born in Winnipeg, MB, October 12, 1945. Alida was a kind, gentle soul. She always let everyone be who they are and promoted peace and love, and instilled these values in her 4 children and 10 grandchildren: William (Sue), Dawn; Patrick (Trudy), Joshua, Kadyn; Colleen (Trent), Willow, Tyson, Thomas (Sarah), (great-grandchild Victoria); Mike (Mary Dawn). Amanda, Michaela, Saralynn, Spencer. She is survived by her 2 sisters Valerie and Marie, 3 brothers John, Remie, and Donald and brother in law Dave. She is predeceased by her husband William, mother Marie, father Phillip, mother-in-law Kathleen and 3 brothers, Ronald, Leonard, and Gerald. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Barrhead Legion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation directly to the Diabetes Foundation or charity of your choice in Alida's honour. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Mar. 5, 2019