My body is gone but I'm always near.
I'm everything you feel, see or hear.
My spirit is free, but I'll never depart
As long as you keep me alive in your heart
Allison was born in Edmonton on Feb 23, 1943; and lived 46 years on HeiBuck Ranch near Lake Romeo. Sadly, she was taken from our lives on Feb 19th, we miss her deeply. Please, may she be safe in the hands of her God and wandering the most beautiful garden of all. She is survived by her husband John Eden, son Buck Eden, daughter Heide Eden with Mark van Manen (spouse), brother William & Wanda (spouse) Wilde and brother Shawn Wilde. Allison's memorial service will be held at Rose Garden Chapel on March 1 at 1:00 p.m. followed by tea at Peavine Hall afterwards. For all of you who loved her happy smile and generous heart, we hope we will see you there. If you wish, donations may be made to the .
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Feb. 26, 2019