With grief-stricken hearts, our family announces the sudden passing, of longtime Vega resident, Andy Bonstrom, on April 16, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Uncle Andy was predeceased by his sister, Elmona McNab and his pioneer parents, Oscar and Anna Bonstrom. Left to cherish his memory are; brother-in-law, Luke McNab, nieces; Ramona, Janet (Chris Townley) and Anita (Klaas Mast) as well as neighbours and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. April 25, 2019, at Rose Garden Chapel in Barrhead with lunch to follow at the Vega Community Hall.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 23, 2019