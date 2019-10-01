Barry George Yorke of Barrhead, AB, formally of Nova Scotia passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Barry is survived by his wife, Pat and son Andrew of Barrhead, AB; daughter Melissa (Ken) of Spruce Grove, AB; grandchildren; Ariel and Corbin; siblings, Roger of Tatamagouche, NS; Wayne (Irma) of Kingman, AB; Kevin (Krista) of Hantsport, NS. Barry is predeceased by his parents, Keith and Hazel Yorke, New Glasgow, NS. Barry spent a great career spanning 37 years in the oilfield industry, as well as spending time in Russia. His first job was with Mountain Well Services and finalizing with Paramount Resources. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrhead Seniors Centre on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 1, 2019