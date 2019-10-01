Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry George Yorke. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Barry George Yorke of Barrhead, AB, formally of Nova Scotia passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Barry is survived by his wife, Pat and son Andrew of Barrhead, AB; daughter Melissa (Ken) of Spruce Grove, AB; grandchildren; Ariel and Corbin; siblings, Roger of Tatamagouche, NS; Wayne (Irma) of Kingman, AB; Kevin (Krista) of Hantsport, NS. Barry is predeceased by his parents, Keith and Hazel Yorke, New Glasgow, NS. Barry spent a great career spanning 37 years in the oilfield industry, as well as spending time in Russia. His first job was with Mountain Well Services and finalizing with Paramount Resources. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrhead Seniors Centre on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB.

Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Barry George Yorke of Barrhead, AB, formally of Nova Scotia passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 58 years. Barry is survived by his wife, Pat and son Andrew of Barrhead, AB; daughter Melissa (Ken) of Spruce Grove, AB; grandchildren; Ariel and Corbin; siblings, Roger of Tatamagouche, NS; Wayne (Irma) of Kingman, AB; Kevin (Krista) of Hantsport, NS. Barry is predeceased by his parents, Keith and Hazel Yorke, New Glasgow, NS. Barry spent a great career spanning 37 years in the oilfield industry, as well as spending time in Russia. His first job was with Mountain Well Services and finalizing with Paramount Resources. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrhead Seniors Centre on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements in care of Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB.Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Barrhead Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close