Mrs. Bertha (Beertje) Renkema, late of Ft. Assiniboine, AB formerly of Holland, passed away on May 28, 2019, at the age of 98 years. She is survived by her loving family; children; Hank Renkema of Barrhead, Jean Rogerson of Orangeville, ON, Stuart Renkema (Laura) of Ft. Assiniboine; grandchildren; Troy, Audrey, Adrienne, Cory, Tara, Darrell and Johnathan as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Bertha is predeceased by her husband, Lucas Renkema. The family wish to thank the staff of Barrhead Continuing Care for all their care. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on June 11, 2019