Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

On November 13, 2019, Dr. Brent Wray passed away peacefully at home. Dr. Wray was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues and his patients. His care was second to none and he will be deeply missed. Compassionate and devoted to his profession, Dr. Wray's lasting legacy will be the deep impression he left on those for whom he cared and on those that loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Brent Wray to Barrhead Pregnancy Care Center, The Mall, E-1, Barrhead, AB T7N 1A3 Phone 780 282-0161 or The Barrhead District FCSS Society 5115 - 45 St. Barrhead, AB T7N 1J2, Phone 780 674-3341. The family of Dr. Brent Wray wishes to thank the staff of Barrhead Healthcare System, the staff of Westlock Healthcare System, Sturgeon Community Hospital and Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital. Books of Condolence are available at Barrhead Healthcare Centre Admitting, Town of Barrhead and Rose Garden Chapel. Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 19, 2019

