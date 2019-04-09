Mr. Cornelius B. van Miltenburg, late of Vega, AB passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 67 years. He is survived by his loving family; wife of 46 years, Aria; sons; Michel (Cecilia) and Jean-Paul (Danielle); grandchildren; Mathew and Henry; siblings; Martien (Erica Bruekhuijsen), Willem (Anika) as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Cornelius is predeceased by his parents, Mattheus and Maria. Memorial Service was held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB with Rev. David Pype officiating. Memorial donations may be sent to Santa's Toy Box care of Barrhead & Area Red Knights Chapter 2.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 9, 2019