It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Dean Kelly Schmaus on September 15, 2019 at the age of 43 years in Los Angeles, California. Dean spent most of his life in and around Barrhead, AB. Left to mourn are Dean's children; Hunter, Hannah and Lincoln, parents. Gene and Alice Schmaus, his sister Jody (Mike) Martin, niece Calleigh and nephew Parker and loving partner, Melissa Brade (Ariel and Amber) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dean had a great love for his family and cherished the time they spent together, especially when it involved the outdoors. He loved action and adventure. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and boating on the river. Dean was a gifted athlete and loved to compete in all sports. He was a skilled tradesman and a hard worker. Dean had an energy that even with just one encounter you would remember him for life. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left an impression. Despite all the good, Dean struggled to navigate the turns life sent his way and was unable to regain his path. Dean will be fondly remembered and sadly missed. Please join us in a Celebration of Life service to remember and honour Dean on Saturday, September 28 2019 at the Barrhead Alliance Church at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers a Trust Fund for Dean's children has been set up at the Barrhead ATB. Alternatively, donations in memory of Dean can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

