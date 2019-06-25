Deana Lynn Epperson

Obituary

On Tuesday, June 4th 2019, Deana Lynn Epperson passed away at the age of 45 in Barrhead, AB. She was predeceased by her parents Joyce and Brian Scratch, Vown Epperson and Daniel Reay. Deana is survived by multiple siblings Melisa Epperson, Angela Daines, Daniel Daines, Wayne Reay, Heaven Scratch, Jordan Scratch, Carley Scratch, Josh Reay, and multiple nieces and nephews. A memorial was held in her honour in Fort McMurray, AB at the Salvation Army Church on Friday, June 14th, 2019. Anyone that wishes to make a memorial donation can be made to the Fort McMurray Salvation Army Church 124 Elmore Dr, Fort McMurray AB T9H 4N8.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on June 25, 2019
