Derrick Lane Taylor (1961 - 2019)
Obituary

Derrick Lane Taylor of Barrhead, Alta (formally of Nanton, Alta) passed away with his wife by his side on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 58. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie Taylor; mother, Gladys (Jack); step-children, Michael (Byron), Kyle (Janelle), and Rylan (Lydia); brother, Zane (Carolyn); and sister, Tammy (Evan); as well as numerous other family members and many dear friends. Derrick is predeceased by his father Harvey. At Derrick's request, no formal services will be held at this time.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 16, 2019
