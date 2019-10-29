Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Arthur Shaw. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Donald A. Shaw, better known as "Dead Cow" of Fort Assiniboine, AB. Don was born on October 6, 1933, in Edmonton, AB to Claude and Jessie (Sears) Shaw. He played hockey, worked as a farmhand, became a mechanic and finally a welder and inspector, becoming a fixture in the oil patch for over 45 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura whom he married in 1975, his sons; Chris and Cody as well as numerous other family and dear friends. Don loved flying, which resulted in his model airplane hobby expanding to hang gliders and eventually ultralight airplanes. At one point his passion for planes resulted in the Fort Assiniboine 'airport' being home to over a dozen of the light aircraft. He was an active member in the local flying club, hosting fly-ins at least once a year – the latest just weeks ago on his 86th birthday. When he wasn't flying or working on one plane or another, he loved spending time with his family and friends, tinkering with everything he could get his hands on, and teaching himself more about the world on his computer, phone, and tablet. Don is described as a great and trustworthy friend, generous and always willing to lend a hand and give what he could. He lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of all who met him. Don has requested that there be no funeral services. Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 29, 2019

