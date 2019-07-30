It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Reidford of Manola, AB. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean; children; Brian (Char), Irene (Randy) Buchtel and Marilyn Westerlund; grandchildren; Larry, Randy (Christeena), Mike (Kayla), Jackie (Mark), Scott (Taryn), Clayton (Mikayla) and Jessica; Demi, Hailey, Dylan, Skylar, Ryett, Lilly-Ann, Jaxen, Raymond, Garrett, Emberly and Rayna; siblings; Barbara (Bill), Doreen (Ernie) Hunt, Jean (Ulrich) Witt and Irvine (Flora) as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Donald is predeceased by his parents, George & Rose Mae Reidford. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Barrhead Senior's Drop-In Centre.
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 30, 2019